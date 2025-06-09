Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee celebrates May birthdays [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Higbee celebrates May birthdays

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Hazaelann Calalay, from Quezon City, Philippines, prepares the mess decks for a birthday celebration on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), May 31, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

