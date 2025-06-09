Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen offload luggage at Aviano Air Base, Italy [Image 4 of 5]

    Airmen offload luggage at Aviano Air Base, Italy

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Ben Truong, 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, assists with offloading luggage from a truck in preparation for a flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on June 18, 2025. The 139th LRS encompasses various functions, including material management, vehicle management, fuels management, and deployment and distribution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Aviano
    139th Airlift Wing
    #readiness
    #contentcollectionweek

