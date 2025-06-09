Airmen offload luggage at Aviano Air Base, Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Ben Truong, 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Senior Airman Andrew Marlan, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, offload luggage from a truck in preparation for a flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on June 18, 2025. The 139th LRS encompasses various functions, including material management, vehicle management, fuels management, and deployment and distribution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)