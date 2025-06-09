Compassion in Action: Ombudsman Katie Mintz Receives 2024 Dorothy Flatley Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katie Mintz, U.S. Navy Ombudsman with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 6, 2025. Mintz was chosen as the recipient of the 2024 Dorothy Flatley award for exceptional support to Sailors, Marines, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)