    Compassion in Action: Ombudsman Katie Mintz Receives 2024 Dorothy Flatley Award [Image 2 of 2]

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Katie Mintz, U.S. Navy Ombudsman with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 6, 2025. Mintz was chosen as the recipient of the 2024 Dorothy Flatley award for exceptional support to Sailors, Marines, and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 02:04
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
