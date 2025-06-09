Compassion in Action: Ombudsman Katie Mintz Receives 2024 Dorothy Flatley Award

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – Ombudsman are often described as vital, and essential, serving as the bridge between service members and their families. Working quietly behind the scenes, they provide clarity when communication falters - especially during deployments or times of crisis.



For Katie Mintz, a Washington native and ombudsman for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, every minute spent supporting others is rooted in purpose and care.



Mintz’s dedication to Sailors, Marines, and their families recently earned her the 2024 Dorothy Flatley Award, which honors a Navy spouse who demonstrates extraordinary support to the military community.



“My command is so supportive of me and went out of their way to do so much work, and it turns out I was the one that was chosen, it really feels nice.” Mintz said. “Knowing how much effort everyone put in for me, even when I see our other ombudsmen and say ‘No, they are just as fantastic as me, they are all helping others and deserving of this kind of award and recognition.’”



Since 2017, Mintz has served as VFA-102's ombudsman, acting as a direct link between command leadership and the families. She plays a critical role during deployments, helping ensure families remain informed and supported.



“When service members are here, they’re able to handle most things themselves,” Mintz said “But when they’re gone, that’s when I really step up. I’m able to guide families to the right resources, coordinate information, and keep everyone informed.”



Her role includes assisting during medical emergencies and helping with housing, schooling, and relocation concerns. With more than 200 service members in her command, the volume of need could be overwhelming, but for Mintz, it's where she thrives.



“I think it boils down to, I just really like helping people, it feels really good to do.” Mintz said. “I’ve deeply fallen in love with the connections I've made with Sailors, Marines, and their families. It doesn’t matter if they’re having housing, school, financial, or deployment issue, taking a load off someone's plate in itself is very rewarding.”



Her ability to raise concerns early and present them to the command’s leadership for a solution has become second nature, but it wasn’t always so routine. Originally, Mintz faced some challenges at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni due to the joint-service environment of the base. This required Mintz to innovate to accommodate both Marines and Sailors.



“MCAS Iwakuni is such a unique place, I mean we're basically 60% Marines and 40% Sailors here.” Mintz said. “We can run into issues that can be Marine specific, so the challenge comes to how do we translate that from the Navy mindset. In turn you learn how to talk to both Sailors and Marines and mentor them on things like how to balance a budget to their lifestyle.”



Within VFA-102, Mintz is seen as the embodiment of the squadron's values of professionalism, dedication, and moral character.



“Mrs. Mintz has been a cornerstone of our squadron's support structure, and seeing her dedication acknowledged at this level is both gratifying and inspiring.” said CDR Brett Havelka, the commanding officer for VFA-102, and a native of Pennsylvania. “Her recognition reflects the caliber of individuals we are fortunate to have supporting our mission.”



According to Havelka, recognizing individuals like Mintz sheds light on the critical roles within the squadron that might otherwise get overlooked by many.



“It sends a powerful message that behind every successful squadron are dedicated individuals who often work behind the scenes. Mrs. Mintz's recognition highlights the importance of every member of our extended team and serves as a reminder that impactful service does not go unnoticed.”



In addition to her ombudsman duties, she also volunteers as a caseworker for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. According to Intisar Al-Hayak, director of NMCRS Iwakuni, Mintz’s work ethic is unmatched.



“When I heard she had won the award I was absolutely excited.” Al-Hayak said. “We were already doing volunteer recognition that day, and she’s already contributed more than 1500 hours to Marines and Sailors alone as part of the organization, and seeing her getting recognized for all her work, I believe she was very honored.”



Mintz’s work at NMCRS Iwakuni never goes unrecognized, even her smaller projects are recognized by her peers.



“She gives back to the community in so many different ways. She's not only training case workers, helping spouses when they move somewhere else, and financial assistance for Marines and Sailors,” Al-Hayek said. “Even small things like creating handmade baby blankets in her free time. It doesn't seem like a lot, but it has a huge impact when you get something handmade so far from home.”



Mintz’s dedication, adaptability, and selfless service led to her earning the 2024 Dorothy Flatley award – an honor meant for someone who handles late-night calls, supports families through deployments and is always ready to help. For Mintz, the award is just a result of the philosophy she lives by.



“If you’re passionate about what you do, translate into something positive.” Mintz said. “Some people do it for recognition, but if you really care about what you do, you just end caring more about seeing the help you put out in the world.”

