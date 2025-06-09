Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY FFSC Hosts Cultural Exchange Chigiri-e Workshop [Image 4 of 8]

    CFAY FFSC Hosts Cultural Exchange Chigiri-e Workshop

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Eryn Navarro 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2025) - CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center held a cultural exchange workshop at Ikego Heights Family Housing Area June 17, 2025. Participants learned to make chigiri-e art; the traditional Japanese art form where images are created using torn paper. FFSC provides a wide range of programs and services to assist sailors and their families with the challenges of a military lifestyle. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Eryn Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:30
    Photo ID: 9120390
    VIRIN: 250617-D-QO989-2309
    Resolution: 5209x3473
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, CFAY FFSC Hosts Cultural Exchange Chigiri-e Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by Eryn Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FFSC
    Cultural Exchange
    CFAY

