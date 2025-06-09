CFAY FFSC Hosts Cultural Exchange Chigiri-e Workshop

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2025) - CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center held a cultural exchange workshop at Ikego Heights Family Housing Area June 17, 2025. Participants learned to make chigiri-e art; the traditional Japanese art form where images are created using torn paper. FFSC provides a wide range of programs and services to assist sailors and their families with the challenges of a military lifestyle. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Eryn Navarro)
