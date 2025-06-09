9th Engineer Support Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard with 9th Engineer Support Battalion render honors to former and active commanding officers of 9th ESB during change of command ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher A. Thrasher, the outgoing commanding officer, relinquished command of 9th ESB to Lt. Col. Dianna Zempel, the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)