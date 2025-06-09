Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Engineer Support Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    9th Engineer Support Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dianna Zempel, the incoming commanding officer of 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher A. Thrasher, the outgoing commanding officer, relinquished command of 9th ESB to Zempel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 00:10
    Japan
    Change of Command
    3rd MLG

