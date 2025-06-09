9th Engineer Support Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dianna Zempel, the incoming commanding officer of 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher A. Thrasher, the outgoing commanding officer, relinquished command of 9th ESB to Zempel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 00:10
|Photo ID:
|9120293
|VIRIN:
|250613-M-ER396-1213
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
