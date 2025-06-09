MCAS Iwakuni ARFF Multinational Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with 5th and 6th Air Wings and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, arrive at the Aircraft Recovery and Fire Fighting building to start Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 2, 2025. CDDAR training was held for the first time at MCAS Iwakuni by the F-35 Joint Program Office to bring multiple nations together to enhance aircraft recovery and rescue techniques and capabilities across North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)