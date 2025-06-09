Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni ARFF Multinational Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training [Image 2 of 2]

    MCAS Iwakuni ARFF Multinational Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with 5th and 6th Air Wings and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, arrive at the Aircraft Recovery and Fire Fighting building to start Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 2, 2025. CDDAR training was held for the first time at MCAS Iwakuni by the F-35 Joint Program Office to bring multiple nations together to enhance aircraft recovery and rescue techniques and capabilities across North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9120233
    VIRIN: 250602-M-HB515-1037
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
