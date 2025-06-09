MCAS Iwakuni ARFF Multinational Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, U.S. Airmen from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Royal airmen with Joint Aircraft Recovery Transportation Squadron, and German Air Force personnel with German Air Force Command 4 II, and Air Force Troop Command Support Wing 2, speak before starting Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 2, 2025. CDDAR training was held for the first time at MCAS Iwakuni by the F-35 Joint Program Office to bring multiple nations together to enhance aircraft recovery and rescue techniques and capabilities across North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)