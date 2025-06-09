Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 5, RSN Naval Diving Unit Bi-lateral Training [Image 4 of 7]

    EODMU 5, RSN Naval Diving Unit Bi-lateral Training

    GUAM

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander Task Force 75

    Apra Harbor, Guam (June 17, 2025) Sailors from the Clearance Diving Group of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit participated in a moored mine response drill with Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) in Apra Harbor, June 17. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Group 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9120196
    VIRIN: 250617-N-HG389-1083
    Resolution: 3438x2753
    Size: 939.72 KB
    Location: GU
    EODMU 5
    JRM
    PACFLEET
    INDOPACOM
    NECC EOD Group 1

