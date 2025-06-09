EODMU 5, RSN Naval Diving Unit Bi-lateral Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Apra Harbor, Guam (June 17, 2025) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) enter the water as part of a moored mine response drill with the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit in Apra Harbor, June 17. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Group 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)