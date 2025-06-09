Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-142nd Refueling

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-142nd Refueling

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conducts refueling operations at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 17, 2025.
    Following morning fire missions, Soldiers refueled their M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles (FAASVs), also known as “Cats.” These support actions ensure sustained firepower and readiness throughout Annual Training 2025.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 17:59
    Photo ID: 9119771
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-CB903-1406
    Resolution: 4712x3366
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-142nd Refueling, by SSG Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fueling
    Paladin
    M109A6
    M109

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download