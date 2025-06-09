2-142nd Refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conducts refueling operations at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 17, 2025.

Following morning fire missions, Soldiers refueled their M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles (FAASVs), also known as “Cats.” These support actions ensure sustained firepower and readiness throughout Annual Training 2025.



(Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)