Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Golf Company 189th Aviation Spc. Chris Kinkade simulates a medical assessment on a mannequin during the Special User Evaluation for the Future Long Range Aviation Aircraft (FLRAA) MEDEVAC cabin at the Army Aviation Support Facility, June 13, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Army Medical Command is using the Future MEDEVAC Cabin Technical Demonstrator to collect flight medic feedback on the design of the FLRAA MEDEVAC patient handling system. Oregon National Guard is the only reserve unit to participate in the Special User Evaluation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 18:03
    Photo ID: 9119762
    VIRIN: 250613-Z-UZ129-1010
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology
    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology
    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology
    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology
    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    flight medic
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    Aviation
    Army MECOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download