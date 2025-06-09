Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Golf Company 189th Aviation Spc. Chris Kinkade simulates a medical assessment on a mannequin during the Special User Evaluation for the Future Long Range Aviation Aircraft (FLRAA) MEDEVAC cabin at the Army Aviation Support Facility, June 13, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Army Medical Command is using the Future MEDEVAC Cabin Technical Demonstrator to collect flight medic feedback on the design of the FLRAA MEDEVAC patient handling system. Oregon National Guard is the only reserve unit to participate in the Special User Evaluation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)