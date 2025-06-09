Oregon Army National Guard Flight Medics Help Design the Future of MEDEVAC Technology

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Oregon Army National Guard Golf Company 189th Aviation Spc. Chris Kinkade and Spc....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Oregon Army National Guard Golf Company 189th Aviation Spc. Chris Kinkade and Spc. Natalie Foote simulates giving rescue breaths to a medical mannequin during the Special User Evaluation for the Future Long Range Aviation Aircraft (FLRAA) MEDEVAC patient handling system at the Army Aviation Support Facility, June 13, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Army Medical Command is using the Future MEDEVAC Cabin Technical Demonstrator to collect flight medic feedback on the design of the FLRAA MEDEVAC patient handling system. Oregon National Guard is the only reserve unit to participate in the Special User Evaluation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - The future of Army flight medicine has been driving across the country in a shipping container for the past year.



The Future Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) Cabin Technical Demonstrator (FMC-TD) is a 20-foot mockup of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) MEDEVAC patient handling system that allows Army flight medics to participate in a Special User Evaluation and provide input on the cabin’s MEDEVAC capabilities.



The Army announced the MV-75 as the new FLRAA, to be replacing the UH-60 Black Hawk as the preferred MEDEVAC aircraft, and the results of these flight medics’ evaluations will impact the MV-75’s MEDEVAC cabin.



The most recent stop on the FMC-TD’s tour was to Salem, Oregon, where flight medics with the Oregon Army National Guard (ORARNG) Golf Company, 189th Aviation gave their feedback on the design.



“Due to the Oregon National Guard’s high proficiency and familiarity with MEDEVAC missions, it is the only reserve unit participating in this unique opportunity,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Edgecombe, ORARNG State Aviation Officer.



Edgecombe said the key to the unit’s success is their flight medics. Unlike active duty MEDEVAC units, ORARNG flight medics are able to supplement their medical knowledge with their civilian careers. May of ORARNG’s flight medics practice medicine in their full-time lives, serving as firefighters, paramedics, and nurses within their communities. This diversified knowledge gives ORARNG flight medics a more well rounded perspective when evaluating the FMC-TD.



“Our crew members are helping to shape the future of the MEDEVAC mission,” said Maj. Tim Heater, ORARNG MEDEVAC Commander Base Operations Officer.



The flight medics evaluate the FMC-TD by performing medical interventions on mannequins, testing the cabin’s design. An operator team monitors the scenarios and surveys the medics about their experiences throughout the Special User Evaluation.



With 30% more cabin space compared to a Black Hawk, the Special User Evaluation collects data on things like ease of patient loading, litter configuration, and equipment organization. It also tests new technology like a new modular rail system and the use of articulated litter pans, which allow medics to pull patients away from the cabin walls for easier access.



This is not an evaluation of the flight medics knowledge, said Maj. Nick Toney, the assistant MEDEVAC product manager with the Program Executive Office - Aviation. This is the medics testing their skills against the capabilities of the cabin.



Designed with assault and MEDEVAC capabilities, Toney said the MV-75 is “twice as fast, twice as far,” in relation to the UH-60 Black Hawk, the MEDEVAC “bird” of choice for more than 40 years. Edgecombe said the increased speed and mileage will be especially beneficial to the Oregon guard.



“If we can get [the MV-75], there's nowhere in Oregon that we can’t provide assistance on one tank of gas,” said Edgecombe.



Since the MV-75 is still in development, Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) is taking the opportunity to gather feedback to enable the highest level of patient care. Oregon National Guard is the fourth stop on the FMC-TD’s tour. They previously visited Fort Bragg, Fort Novosel, and Fort Riley, and will finish the tour at Fort Cavazos. Army MEDCOM’s goal is to collect the input of more than 100 flight providers. The input will be compiled into a report that will inform the final design of the FLRAA MEDEVAC patient handling system.



“When this new aircraft comes out, hopefully Oregon will get to say we had a hand in designing that,” said Edgecombe.