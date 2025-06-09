Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpsman Up: Hospital Corps Marks 127 Years of Unwavering Commitment and Courage [Image 3 of 4]

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    250617-N-IX644-1053 (June 17, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Past and present Hospital Corpsmen recite the Hospital Corpsman’s Pledge during a celebration for the 127th birthday of the Navy Medicine Hospital Corps at the Defense Health Headquarters, June 17. The Navy Hospital Corps is comprised of more than 26,000 active duty and reserve Hospital Corpsmen that are practicing or training in 40 technical specialties. Hospital Corpsmen are enlisted medical sailors who serve on the frontlines with our operators - whether embedded in Marine units, serving at MTFs, or aboard submarines and surface ships as Independent Duty Corpsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

