Corpsman Up: Hospital Corps Marks 127 Years of Unwavering Commitment and Courage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250617-N-IX644-1036 (June 17, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Lafoucade, Deputy Director of the Hospital Corps, speaks about what it means to be a hospital corpsman during a celebration for the 127th birthday of the Navy Medicine Hospital Corps at the Defense Health Headquarters, June 17. The Navy Hospital Corps is comprised of more than 26,000 active duty and reserve Hospital Corpsmen that are practicing or training in 40 technical specialties. Hospital Corpsmen are enlisted medical sailors who serve on the frontlines with our operators - whether embedded in Marine units, serving at MTFs, or aboard submarines and surface ships as Independent Duty Corpsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)