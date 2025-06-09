US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Casey D. Richmond, an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer, speaks at his retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 13. Richmond retired from the U.S. Army at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters after 21 years in uniform. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.