Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Casey D. Richmond, an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer, speaks at his retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 13. Richmond retired from the U.S. Army at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters after 21 years in uniform. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9118985
    VIRIN: 250613-A-MS497-1069
    Resolution: 5227x3484
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, US
    Hometown: LOLO, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation
    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation
    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation
    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation
    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Maj. Casey D. Richmond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download