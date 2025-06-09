US Army EOD officer completes 21-year military career at premier CBRNE formation

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer completed his 21-year uniformed military career at the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, June 13.



Maj. Casey D. Richmond retired from the U.S. Army at the 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the Active-Duty Army’s EOD and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) units, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



During his time at the 20th CBRNE Command, Richmond served in the G35 future operations section and led Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 1. WCTs deploy around the world to support combatant commanders, supported commanders and lead federal agencies.



As the WMD Coordination Team 1 chief, Richmond made numerous trips to Europe to coordinate with U.S. Army Europe-Africa for counter WMD planning, operations and exercises.



Col. Phillip P. Murrell, the deputy commander of the 20th CBRNE Command, hosted the widely attended ceremony. Col. Scott J. Smith, the chief of staff for 20th CBRNE Command, and Col. Danielle C. Taylor, the operations officer for 20th CBRNE Command, attended the ceremony.



Murrell served with Richmond twice during his time at 20th CBRNE Command.



“He led WCT 1 for two years integrating with partners throughout (EUCOM) U.S. European Command,” said Murrell. “He was the lead planner for several dynamic exercises, including Freedom Shield, Austere Challenge and Global Defender.”



Murrell also highlighted his many other accomplishments, including organizing EOD Day on the Hill where Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians engaged with their elected representatives on Capitol Hill.



Richmond helped to find future Soldiers as the operations officer for the Nashville Army Recruiting Battalion in Nashville, Tennessee.



He also served as a company commander for the 73rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) at the Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal School on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, where he molded future joint service EOD techs to clear the way for successful military operations overseas and safeguard their fellow citizens from explosive hazards at home.



A former enlisted Marine logistics specialist, Richmond served in Okinawa, Japan, and at Camp Pendleton, California. He deployed to Iraq with the 1st Marine Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He later enlisted in the Montana National Guard before commissioning into the U.S. Army through the University of Montana ROTC Grizzly Battalion.



Originally from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lolo, Montana, Richmond earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Montana and his master’s degree in business administration from California State University San Bernardino.



During his 21 years of uniformed service, Richmond traveled to 25 countries and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. His career took him from Djibouti in Africa to Grafenwohr, Germany.



Richmond thanked his wife, two daughters and mother who were at the ceremony for their continued support throughout his two decades in uniform.



The Richmond family will retire to California.



“I can honestly say that when I enlisted in the Marines back in 1998, I would have never guessed that I would be retiring as a major in the Army,” said Richmond.



“I had the pleasure of serving the world’s greatest country, and more importantly, serving with the best people ever from service members to civilians,” said Richmond. “I could never put into words my gratitude to each and every one of them.”

