    Pennsylvania Air National Guard holds senior leader fly-in

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard holds senior leader fly-in

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guard senior leaders, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, the adjutant general, gather at Fort Indiantown Gap June 17, 2025, for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s senior leader fly-in. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Gronski and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau, speak and lead group discussions about effective leadership and the current state of the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Zane Craig)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-PU354-1156
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guard holds senior leader fly-in [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    PA Air National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PNG
    MG Gronski
    senior leader fly-in
    SEA John Raines

