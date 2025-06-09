Pennsylvania Air National Guard holds senior leader fly-in

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guard senior leaders, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, the adjutant general, gather at Fort Indiantown Gap June 17, 2025, for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s senior leader fly-in. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Gronski and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau, speak and lead group discussions about effective leadership and the current state of the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Zane Craig)