SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama

U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Toler Alexander, commanding officer of USCG Guard Cutter Liberty, shakes hands with one of the leaders from Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) at the end of a tour of the USCG Cutter Liberty in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. This immersive tour allowed USCG members and Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to exchange insights and work together to deepen their understanding of USCG Cutters and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)