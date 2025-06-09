Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama [Image 6 of 6]

    SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama

    PANAMA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Toler Alexander, commanding officer of USCG Guard Cutter Liberty, shakes hands with one of the leaders from Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) at the end of a tour of the USCG Cutter Liberty in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. This immersive tour allowed USCG members and Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to exchange insights and work together to deepen their understanding of USCG Cutters and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025
    This work, SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Cutter
    USCG
    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    SENAN

