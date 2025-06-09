Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama [Image 5 of 6]

    SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama

    PANAMA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Leaders from Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) of Panama tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Liberty with USCG Lieutenant Commander Braden Rostad, the Coast Guard liaison to Panama, in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. This immersive tour gave USCG members a chance to share insights about the USCG Cutters and also learn from Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

