Leaders from Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) of Panama tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Liberty with USCG Lieutenant Commander Braden Rostad, the Coast Guard liaison to Panama, in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. This immersive tour gave USCG members a chance to share insights about the USCG Cutters and also learn from Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9118308
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-JC347-1080
|Resolution:
|5475x3650
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS