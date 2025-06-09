SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) of Panama tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Liberty with USCG Lieutenant Commander Braden Rostad, the Coast Guard liaison to Panama, in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. This immersive tour gave USCG members a chance to share insights about the USCG Cutters and also learn from Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)