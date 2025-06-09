Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Host BALTOPS DV Day [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Mount Whitney Host BALTOPS DV Day

    GDANSK, POLAND

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250617-N-JC445-1006 GDANSK, Poland (June 17, 2025) Rear Adm. Sowa Wojciech, deputy commander, Maritime Operations Center, walks through sideboys aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 07:08
    Location: GDANSK, PL
    This work, USS Mount Whitney Host BALTOPS DV Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    BALTOPS25
    Baltic Operations 2025
    amphibious symposium

