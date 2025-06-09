USS Mount Whitney Host BALTOPS DV Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250617-N-JC445-1003 GDANSK, Poland (June 17, 2025) Brig. Gen. Bruno Helluy, commander, Joint Forces Command Brunssum, walks through sideboys aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)