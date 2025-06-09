CTF70 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Eric J. Anduze relieves Rear Adm. Gregory D. Newkirk as Commander, Task Force 70, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, during a video conference with Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, in the flag cabin aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) prior to the ship departing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 10, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)