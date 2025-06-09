Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF70 Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CTF70 Change of Command

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bruce Morgan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Rear Adm. Eric J. Anduze relieves Rear Adm. Gregory D. Newkirk as Commander, Task Force 70, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, during a video conference with Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, in the flag cabin aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) prior to the ship departing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 10, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 06:53
    Photo ID: 9117623
    VIRIN: 250609-N-SC273-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF70 Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Bruce Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF70 Change of Command
    CTF70 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    CTF70
    CSG5
    7thFleet
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download