Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250614-N-TW227-1100 SYDNEY (June 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man the rails on America on the ship’s flight deck in Sydney, June 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 07:00
    Photo ID: 9117607
    VIRIN: 250614-N-TW227-1100
    Resolution: 5201x3467
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia
    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Sydney, Australia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    LHA 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download