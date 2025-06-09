USS America Arrives in Sydney

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the flagship of the America Strike Group, arrived in Sydney, today, June 14, for a scheduled port visit. The ship carries embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and is currently conducting routine operations in the South Pacific.



More than just a routine stop, this visit is a powerful symbol of the shared values and strategic partnership that bind the two nations. The USS America represents a vital component of U.S. forward presence, capable of responding to a wide range of missions, from combat operations to humanitarian assistance.



"Sydney's warm welcome has been exceptional," said Capt. Ethan Rule, Commanding Officer of USS America. "This port visit provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our nations, experience Australia's unique culture, and reinforce our shared values."



The USS America brings significant capabilities to the region, including a detachment of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, equipped with the advanced F-35B Lightning II aircraft. These aircraft offer unparalleled stealth and operational flexibility.



Royal Australian Navy Liaison Officer, LCDR Craig Hamilton is currently serving aboard USS America with the mission of fostering seamless cooperation and interoperability between the two navies. He will host Australian military and government officials for a tour of the ship, highlighting its capabilities and the close partnership between the U.S. and Australia.



During their time in Sydney, the nearly 3,000 Sailors and Marines aboard USS America will have the opportunity to experience the city's attractions, cuisine, and culture. The crew will also participate in a community relations event, learning the local game of rugby and engaging with the Sydney community.



“The U.S.-Australia alliance is a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The arrival of America, USS San Diego and USS Rushmore marks the first time that the three-ship America Strike Group are together in Sydney,” said Erika Olson, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Mission to Australia. “We are excited to have Sailors and Marines here, and warmly welcome them to Sydney.”



The U.S. and Australia share a commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific. The USS America's presence in the region demonstrates this commitment.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

