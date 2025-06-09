Lt. Gen. Vowell visited by the Brian D. Allgood Army Medical Center, joined by the 65th Brigade Command Team and leaders from the 549th Hospital Center, posing together outside the center’s sign on June 16, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 03:55
|Photo ID:
|9117463
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-SX449-1733
|Resolution:
|4578x2629
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Visits Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Chad Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.