    USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Visits Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital [Image 2 of 2]

    USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Visits Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Chad Norman 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Vowell visited by the Brian D. Allgood Army Medical Center, joined by the 65th Brigade Command Team and leaders from the 549th Hospital Center, posing together outside the center’s sign on June 16, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9117463
    VIRIN: 250616-A-SX449-1733
    Resolution: 4578x2629
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Visits Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Chad Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

