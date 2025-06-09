Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Post office awarded Best in Air Force 2024

    Osan Post office awarded Best in Air Force 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Janai Gardner, 51st Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, reviews a customer’s shipping information at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2025. The Osan Post Office is responsible for delivering and receiving mail for service members, retirees, their families, and DoD civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 03:23
    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
