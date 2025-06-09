Osan Post office awarded Best in Air Force 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Janai Gardner, 51st Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, reviews a customer’s shipping information at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2025. The Osan Post Office is responsible for delivering and receiving mail for service members, retirees, their families, and DoD civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)