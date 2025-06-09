Osan Post office awarded Best in Air Force 2024

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Force Support Squadron Post Office was named the 2024 Department of the Air Force A1 Postal Operations Flight, earning recognition as the best post office in the Air Force at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2025.

The award highlights the team’s unwavering dedication, excellence in service and mission-critical support to the service members, civilians, retirees, and their families here and the Indo-Pacific region.

Operating in a high-tempo, forward-deployed environment, the 51st FSS postal team streamlined mail operations by bringing in a new postmaster with over 20 years of postal service experience. With the help of Jerry Prowant, 51st FSS postmaster, and the leadership at the post office, they were able to create an environment that inspired their Airmen to work together helping them earn an “Outstanding” rating on its most recent postal inspection.

“It’s not just one person, it’s the whole team that got Osan to win that award,” said Tech. Sgt. Omar Hay, 51st FSS section chief of finance and official mail. “We’re all one team here.”

Competing against more than 80 Air Force installations worldwide, the 51st FSS postal team stood out for their operational precision, customer service, and innovative improvements to mail handling and delivery processes. The team processed over 1.2 million pounds of incoming and outgoing mail in 2024 alone, ensuring timely support for more than 8,000 personnel stationed at or transiting through Osan AB.

“Everyone does every job, whenever we have a lot of work to do. Even if it's a small task that any Airman can do, leadership helps Airmen with their tasks regardless of rank or duty title,” said Hyong Min Kim, 51st FSS assistant postmaster. “People help each other.”

The award is part of the Air Force Personnel Center’s annual Force Support recognition program, which highlights exceptional performance across all facets of FSS operations.

As Team Osan continues to “Fight Tonight,” the 51st FSS postal team stands ready—proving that even the smallest packages carry the weight of the mission.

Osan Post office awarded Best in Air Force 2024, by SrA Rome Bowermaster