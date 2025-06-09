Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    51st OMRS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mocha Robinson, 51st Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jamie Cornett, outgoing 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, right, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2025. Cornett provided leadership and guidance for 155 personnel in seven flights focused on maximizing the capability of the human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9117366
    VIRIN: 250617-F-SA893-1049
    Resolution: 5412x3044
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

