U.S. Air Force Col. Mocha Robinson, 51st Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jamie Cornett, outgoing 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, right, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2025. Cornett provided leadership and guidance for 155 personnel in seven flights focused on maximizing the capability of the human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9117366
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-SA893-1049
|Resolution:
|5412x3044
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.