51st OMRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Mocha Robinson, 51st Medical Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col Darrick Duran, incoming 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, right, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2025. Previously, Duran served as the Deputy Commander, 347th Mission Support Group, Yokota AFB, Japan, where he led 2,800 military and civilian personnel across six squadrons and one geographically separated flight and managed over $7 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9117365
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-SA893-1052
|Resolution:
|3401x1913
|Size:
|691.84 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
