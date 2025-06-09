Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Davonta Vaughn a platoon leader, assigned to the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command and Fa Ganbaatar an interpreter speak to Mongolian Armed Forces Staff Sgt. Dadaasuren Tumen Ulzii a role player assigned to Unit 342, on foot patrol training, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)