U.S. Army Sgt. Kimberly Sobczak, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command scans a perimeter during foot patrol training, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9117075
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-LQ427-1551
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.