    Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol [Image 1 of 6]

    Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kimberly Sobczak, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command scans a perimeter during foot patrol training, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 22:05
    Photo ID: 9117075
    VIRIN: 250615-A-LQ427-1551
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    This work, Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    KhaanQuest25
    Partnership Mongolia
    390 military police

