COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony June 12, 2025

SINGAPORE (June 12, 2025) Capt. John-Paul Tamez, left, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Lt. Kahra Kelty, assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, June 12, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)