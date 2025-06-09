Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony June 12, 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony June 12, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (June 12, 2025) Capt. John-Paul Tamez, left, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 1 st Class Christian Esmile, assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, June 12, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 20:31
    Photo ID: 9116944
    VIRIN: 250612-N-YV347-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.14 MB
    Location: SG
    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony June 12, 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

