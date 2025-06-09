Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communications security manager recognized for service at premier CBRNE command [Image 3 of 3]

    Communications security manager recognized for service at premier CBRNE command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    A U.S. Army civilian communication security account manager was recognized for his service at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. Rodney J. Mayo, the communication security account manager for the 20th CBRNE Command, was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter for the command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:53
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Army civilian
    Civilian of the Quarter
    20th CBRNE Command
    communications security account manager

