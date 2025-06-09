Army communications security manager recognized at premier CBRNE command

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian communication security account manager was recently recognized for his service at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



Rodney J. Mayo, the communication security account manager for the 20th CBRNE Command, was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter for the command.



Originally from Philadelphia, Mayo is a recognized expert in the communications security field.



Mayo has successfully shepherded the command through numerous inspections of the program while ensuring security and compliance across all operations.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command enable military operations around the world and support domestic authorities across the nation.



Mayo retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant 1st class who served as a signal support systems specialist around the world. Mayo served in Panama, South Korea, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan.



He also previously served in the Army Reserve.



Mayo earned his bachelor’s degree in management studies and his master’s degree in information technology with a specialization in telecommunication management from the University of Maryland University College.



He previously earned his associate’s degree in technology from Pierce College on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Mayo said he is proud to support the Soldiers and Army civilians at the 20th CBRNE Command.



“Serving as a communication specialist for the 20th CBRNE Command highlights the opportunity to support critical missions,” said Mayo. “The command's focus on CBRNE threats mean communication specialists play a vital role in ensuring clear and effective information flow during complex operations.”



“I have been blessed with the opportunity to use the skills and abilities I learned as a Soldier to qualify and earn employment as a civilian with this organization that allowed growth within to my current position,” said Mayo.

