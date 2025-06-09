Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command welcomes a new commander [Image 19 of 20]

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command welcomes a new commander

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, gives his final remarks during a change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9115858
    VIRIN: 250612-A-FG676-4009
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    ceremony
    CoC
    change of command

