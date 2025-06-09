U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, gives his final remarks during a change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9115856
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-FG676-3839
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
This work, 13th Armored Sustainment Command welcomes new commander [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.