13th Armored Sustainment Command welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, gives his final remarks during a change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)