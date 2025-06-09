Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Mussett, right, outgoing command master chief, Marine Forces Reserve, Marine Forces South, receives the colors during his retirement ceremony at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, June 13, 2025. Mussett retired after 32 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9115130
    VIRIN: 250613-M-HN734-1094
    Resolution: 6501x5201
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Juan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Retirement
    CMFR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download