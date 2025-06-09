Command Master Chief Mussett's Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps color guard with Marine Forces Reserve present the colors during a retirement ceremony at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, June 13, 2025. U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Mussett, outgoing command master chief, Marine Forces Reserve, Marine Forces South, retired after 32 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)