U.S. Army Capt. Carolyn Greene, outgoing commander of Bravo Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, Rhineland-Pfalz, relinquishes command to Capt. Bethany Kaseman during a change of command ceremony in Landstuhl, Germany, 12 June 2025. The event marked a formal transition of leadership as the company continues its mission of supporting medical readiness across the European theater. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9114698
|VIRIN:
|250612-D-SH479-4478
|Resolution:
|5374x3584
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness Battalion, Bravo Company Change of Command [Image 15 of 15], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.