Medical Readiness Battalion, Bravo Company Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Carolyn Greene, outgoing commander of Bravo Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, Rhineland-Pfalz, relinquishes command to Capt. Bethany Kaseman during a change of command ceremony in Landstuhl, Germany, 12 June 2025. The event marked a formal transition of leadership as the company continues its mission of supporting medical readiness across the European theater. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)