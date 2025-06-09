Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Battalion, Bravo Company Change of Command [Image 12 of 15]

    Medical Readiness Battalion, Bravo Company Change of Command

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Capt. Carolyn Greene, outgoing commander of Bravo Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, Rhineland-Pfalz, relinquishes command to Capt. Bethany Kaseman during a change of command ceremony in Landstuhl, Germany, 12 June 2025. The event marked a formal transition of leadership as the company continues its mission of supporting medical readiness across the European theater. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 9114695
    VIRIN: 250612-D-SH479-4481
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

