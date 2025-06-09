Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Krautler, Commanding Officer of the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), holds a commission certificate during a commissioning and promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Graham at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 13, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 05:09
    Photo ID: 9114565
    VIRIN: 250613-G-NJ244-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton
    USCG IndoPacific
    CGatsea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download