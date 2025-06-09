The Legend-class USCGC Stratton departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers assigned to the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) secure from special sea detail while leaving Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 13, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)