NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 11, 2025) - Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella hosted 1 Degree of Separation, a comedy show and suicide prevention effort aimed at addressing the mental health of service members with humor and levity on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, June 11, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mrs. Rachel Sadowski)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9114478
|VIRIN:
|250611-N-EQ806-1913
|Resolution:
|4059x2899
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 Degree of Separation [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Sadowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.