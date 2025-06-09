Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 11, 2025) - Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella hosted 1 Degree of Separation, a comedy show and suicide prevention effort aimed at addressing the mental health of service members with humor and levity on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, June 11, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mrs. Rachel Sadowski)