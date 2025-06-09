Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2025 [Image 23 of 23]

    U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2025

    UDINE, ITALY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Konrad Kersten, Sustainable Range Program Officer, Regional Training Support Division (RTSD) South, Training Support Activity-Europe (TSA-E), 7th Army Training Command, addresses representatives from the city of Udine, Aviano and Maniago, Italian military “Friuli Venezia Giulia” regional command, U.S. Consulate Milan, U.S. Embassy Rome’s Office of Defense Cooperation, U.S. Air Force in Aviano, the Slovenian Army, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Italian Carabinieri, during the Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop in Udine, Italy, June 11, 2025. The workshop focused on Natura 2000, which is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. It is made up of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas designated under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive, respectively. The network includes both terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9114354
    VIRIN: 250611-A-JM436-1640
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: UDINE, IT
